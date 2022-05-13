CM Jagan credits 108 cr under Matsyakara Bharosa

Murumalla (Konaseema dist): For the fourth year in a row, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 108.75 crore into the accounts of 1,08,755 fishermen families crediting Rs 10,000 each under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa compensating the off-season ban on marine fishing here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the programme was initiated to support the fishermen who were struggling for livelihood during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June. He stated that the government had spent Rs 419 crore in Matsyakara Bharosa benefitting thousands of families in the last 35 months.

Recalling the plight of fishermen during the TDP regime, Jagan said the previous government had compensated only 12,178 families by paying only Rs 2,000 to each during 2014-15. Ahead of the 2019 polls, the compensation was increased to Rs 4,000 and was given to 80,000 beneficiaries, he said. Matsyakara Bharosa was launched in 2019. The State government had spent around Rs 419 crore on this scheme.

In addition to this scheme, the Chief Minister also credited Rs 108 crore into the accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in 69 villages in Kakinada and Konaseema districts who lost their livelihood for four months due to ONGC pipeline drilling.



