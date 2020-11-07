Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on completing all pending irrigation projects initiated by his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy under the Jalayagnam in the district.

Releasing water to Galiveedu and Rayachoti mandals through Velikallu project in Rayachoti constituency on Saturday, he recalled that former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was responsible for completion Velikallu project under Jalayagnam scheme and he dedicated it to the nation in 2008.

He said that after his death, the development of project was neglected for 12 years during TDP regime due to political reasons. He said that after YSRCP government came to power, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy showed special attention over development of Velicallu project.

Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy lauded Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy for bringing waters to Velicallu project from Gandikota reservoir by bringing the issue to the notice of the chief minister.

G Srikanth Reddy said that his main aim was to transform Rayachoti as ideal constituency. MLC Jakia Khanam and others were present.