CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to hire a company for construction of Kadapa steel plant

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to intensify efforts for construction of the Kadapa steel plant and complete the selection of the company as soon as possible. He said the target was to create 30,000 jobs through Kopparthi EMC. The Chief Minister on Monday conducted a review with the authorities on the construction of Kadapa Steel Plant and Kopparthi Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at the camp office. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikala Valavan and other senior officials. Officials told the Chief Minister that 7 reputed companies were showing interest in the construction of the Kadapa steel plant and explained the progress of the consultation to the CM.

The chief minister has ordered officials to take the proposals of the respective companies on the construction of the steel plant and accept the one among them. Officials said it would take at least seven weeks and work will begin in the next 3-4 weeks once it has done. Chief Minister YS Jagan suggested that the selection process should begin as soon as the proposals are received and ordered to see things happen faster too. If there is any work left to be done by the government before accepting the proposals of the companies, they want to complete them within four to six days. The Chief Minister said that the steel plant was being set up with the objective of industrial development and job creation in the drought-hit area and work should start as soon as possible.

Later, CM Jagan conducted a review on the electronic manufacturing cluster being set up at Kopparthi near Kadapa city. The officials explained the steps being taken to form the cluster. Officials said Dixon was ready to create jobs with an investment of Rs. 300 crore. CM Jagan directed that Kopparthi EMC should be equipped with good standards to attract investments and should create 30,000 jobs through EMC.