Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a video conference with the chief ministers of various states on coronavirus prevention measures. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On this occasion, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the steps being taken for the prevention of coronavirus in the state. He said more than 25 lakh corona tests were done across the state with 47,459 tests were performed on every ten lakh people and death rate was 0.89 percent. It was revealed that 85 to 90 per cent of the clusters are being tested.

CM Jagan pointed out that there was no virology lab by the time covid arrived and now more than 47,000 people are being tested for every ten lakh people. He said that there were labs in every district of the state and they had achieved autonomy in terms of tests. "About 2 lakh volunteers are involved in covid prevention activities at the field level; we are doing tests for everyone who needs it and 9,000 to 10,000 cases are being registered every day," he said.

The chief minister further added that 138 public and private hospitals are being used as covid hospitals and 109 covid care centers with over 56,000 beds in the state. He asserted there were only 3,286 oxygen beds in government hospitals, which was enhanced by 11 thousand oxygen beds with the state. "We have provided over 7,000 beds in the last three months," Jagan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that help desks have been set up to help admit patients quickly. He said there were 108 ambulances in each mandal. YS Jagan pointed out that they do not have metropolitan areas in the state like in the neighbouring states and do not have hospitals with huge infrastructure like in those cities. He urged the central government to provide assistance to significantly improve medical facilities in the state. The video conference was attended by CM YS Jagan along with Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita, Deputy CM Alla Nani, CS Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Medical Health Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy.