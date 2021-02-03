CM Jagan moots women help desks in all police stations in State

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said charge-sheet should be filed within seven days in crimes related to women and children. In a review on implementation of Disha initiatives at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to focus on issues including setting up of special courts for dealing Disha cases and added that women helpdesks should be set up in all police stations.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that cyber kiosks launched for security of mobile phones are giving good results. The Chief Minister asked them to display suggestions on how to use kiosks near them and added they should be setup at railway stations, bus stations and educational institutions. He suggested to keep 'Disha' name to kiosks. He said the construction of forensic labs at Titupati and Visakhapatnam should be completed on a war footing.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to put up hoarding at Disha police stations and colleges incorporating the services, protection and security details provided under Disha programme. He asked them to liaise with women police in village and ward secretariats and directed them to create awareness on Disha programme among women police personnel in village and ward secretariats.

The Chief Minister said uniforms should be prescribed for village and ward secretariat staff and Spandana programme should be conducted for two hours in in secretariats every day without fail.

The officials told the Chief Minister that crime against women has decreased by 7.5 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019 due to implementation of Disha initiatives. Charge-sheet was filed within seven days in 471 cases and within 15 days in 1,080 cases and punishment is given in 103 cases. As many as 1,531 cases were filed for cyber bullying and 823 cases of sexual harassment registered.

The Chief Minister said police should protect farmers and government is planning to setup a special police station in every district to solve the problems of the farmers. He said the government is planning to set up this system to stand by the farmers in case of frauds in the sale of agricultural products and the like.

The main aim of these police stations is to protect farmers from not being cheated by traders, he said and added that a special desk will be setup in every police station for farmers and all these desks should be under district police station for farmers. He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan regarding it.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Disha Special Officers Kritika Shukla, Deepika Patil, Principal Secretary for Women and Child Welfare AR Anuradha, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sawhney were present.