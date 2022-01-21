CM Jagan raises pitch for 'one district-one airport' concept

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the 'one district, one airport' concept was good for the development of all districts and instructed the officials to expedite the works on Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports in Vizianagaram and Nellore districts here on Thursday.

During a review meeting on ports and airports at the camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister said efforts should be made for developing the basic infrastructure for the airports and the runways should be developed in such a way so that even Boeing airplanes could land. He asked the officials to lay special focus on the development and expansion works on the existing six airports in the state along with two new airports.

He also told the officials to expedite works on the Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports besides the expansion works on the existing airports in a timeframe by drawing an action plan. He said that special focus should be laid on the expansion works of Gannavaram airport, keeping in view the growing traffic.

The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the work in progress at Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool airports.

As for ports, the Chief Minister told the officials to take up on a priority basis the construction works of nine fishing harbours and three ports. The officials said that work on Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam ports would begin soon. Works taken up on four fishing harbours in the first phase would be completed by October, the officials said.

Of the nine fishing harbours, Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), and Juvvalapalem (Nellore) would be completed in the first phase, the officials said.

Remaining five harbours would be taken up in the second phase and would be completed in the specified timeline and tenders were to be finalised soon.

In the second phase, harbours would be coming up at Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam district), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputhippa (West Godavari), Odalarevu (Prakasam) and Kothapatnam (Prakasam).

Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, special chief secretary, industries department, Karikal Valaven, CFSS CEO Ravisubhash, AP Maritime Board CEO K Muralidharan, AP Airports Development Corporation advisor V N Bharath Reddy and other officials were also present.