The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to start work on 5000 health sub-centres in the state in January. The work is scheduled for the third or fourth week of January. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on hospitals on Friday. The meeting was attended by medical and health minister Alla Nani and other top officials of the government and chief secretary Neelam Sawhney. Officials have informed CM YS Jagan about the decisions taken by the government in the health sector and implementation of Sub Centers, Hospitals, Medical Colleges, New Medical Colleges. CM YS Jagan learnt from officials about the cost of raising funds for the newly built Kidney and Cancer Hospitals. Tenders are scheduled for three instalments in December, January and March for Nadu-Nedu program.

CM YS Jagan made several suggestions on this occasion. A list of health beneficiaries should be made available in village secretaries. By April, the World Health Organization had ordered patients to be on medication and directed the officials to make the works on quality. CM advised the officials to issue the certificates to those suffering from severe diseases and asked to set up special vehicles for the patients.

Officials told the CM that since November 1, 72 hospitals in Hyderabad, 35 in Bengaluru and 23 hospitals in Chennai have been providing super-speciality services under the healthcare industry. He said that those who had undergone surgery under the Arogyasri from December 2 would be given financial assistance.

On January 3, Arogya Sri will be implemented for two thousand ailments in West Godavari district Pilot Project. CM YS Jagan will launch this program. The remaining 12 districts will be provided with health care services to 1200 patients. CM YS Jagan made it clear that cancer patients should be fully cured.