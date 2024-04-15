CM Jagan resumes his ‘Memantha Siddham’ yatra from Gudivada

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has resumed his ‘Memanth Siddham’ yatra soon after the attack on him with stones. Following, a treatment at a government hospital he is continuing his journey as usual. Jagan Yatra is going on in Krishna district.

The trip started from near Kesarapalli at 9 am on Monday morning. At 4.30 pm, a Memanta sabha will be held at Nagavarappadu, a suburb of Gudivada. He will stay near Narayanapuram, Unguthur Constituency in the night. Today's yatra will continue in Gudivada and Unguthur district.