CM Jagan salutes, fetes volunteers

Narasaraopet (Palnadu): Saluting the volunteers for their exemplary services, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated them for being the pillars of the welfare delivery system here on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the village and ward volunteer system has redefined governance making Andhra Pradesh a role model to other states and added that the service orientation of the volunteers is laudable.

He stated that about 2.32 lakh volunteers are being given awards in three levels with a cash incentive, medal, badge and a certificate at an expenditure of Rs 239 crore. Volunteers played a key role in taking welfare schemes to the beneficiaries by creating awareness on every government initiative including the welfare calendar, he said, adding that the entire State is feeling proud for their services.

Recalling the services provided by volunteers, the Chief Minister said that so far Rs 5,0508 crore has been distributed by volunteers through YSR Pension Kanuka, where each volunteer wears a smile and distributes the pension amount even before dawn. Drawing a comparison with the previous government, he stated that earlier people used to run from pillar to post to avail government schemes, but the situation has changed in the current government with the volunteer system, where every welfare scheme is being provided with complete transparency, without resorting to any corruption. In the last three years, almost Rs 1.34 lakh crore has been directly credited to the beneficiaries' account through DBT.

In regard to awards, the Chief Minister said that Seva Mitra is being awarded to 2.28 lakh volunteers, which includes a cash reward of Rs 10,000, citation, shawl, and a badge. Similarly, Seva Ratna Award is being given to 4136 volunteers which carry a cash prize of Rs 20,000, a citation, medal, badge and a shawl.

Seva Vajra was given to 875 persons, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 30,000, medal, badge, citation and a shawl. He stated that the award presentations will go on at mandal level for the next 20 days. He asked the volunteers to continue their good work and wished 'All the Best'.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also sanctioned a flyover, veterinary polytechnic college and autonagar to Narasaraopet.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Ch Sriranganatha Raju, local leaders and village/ ward volunteers were present on the occasion.