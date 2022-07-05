CM Jagan submits wishlist to PM Modi

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday evening while giving send off at Vijayawada Airport appealing to release pending arrears.

The Chief Minister has sought release of resource gap grant of Rs 34,125.5 crore. He also asked the Prime Minister to exert pressure on the Telangana State to see that TS Discoms clear dues to the tune of Rs 6,628 crore to APGenco.

Jagan also urged the Prime Minister to kindly consider the revised estimates of the Polavaram Project and sanction approval for Rs 55,548.87 crore.

Further, he reminded him that the ration given to the State under the National Food Security Act is not rational and sought an increase in the quota to Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister appealed for adequate financial support to the newly-established medical colleges in the State and also requested clearances for Bhogapuram Airport. The Chief Minister sought allocation of iron ore mines to APMDC.

He urged the Prime Minister to grant Special Status, which would help the State to recover following bifurcation.

Earlier, presiding over the meeting organised at Peda Amiram village in West Godavari district where the Prime Minister spoke, the Chief Minister said that freedom fighters aspired to build a society where there was no exploitation from one person to another, one country on another one, and stated that lakhs of fighters had laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

He said that Alluri Sitarama Raju was one among such fighters, who was born in Andhra Pradesh and fought against foreign rule. He said it was a pride for the State that Alluri was born in AP.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a district in Andhra Pradesh was named after Alluri Sitarama Raju during the districts reorganisation, and it was resolved to unveil a bronze statue of Sitarama Raju on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. He said that the nation will never forget a great freedom fighter like him, who sacrificed his life at a young age, and stated that the future generations shall cherish his fighting spirit.