CM Jagan to distribute lands to poor on Ugadi officals take measures to acquire lands

AP CM officials, who is aggressive in implementing welfare schemes, is making another key decision. He has already implemented a number of schemes and is ready to distribute house lands to the poor as part of Navaratna. The YCP government is taking precautionary measures to distribute house land documents to 25 lakh poor people on Ugadi.

It is allocating public lands and collecting land through other means. The state government has previously allotted large tracts of land to private and public institutions. Officers have drilled to reclaim what was found in those lands and are ready to take over the land from the people who owned contrary to regulations.

Similarly, the government has also ordered the acquisition of lands that are in the allotted lands for public purposes. Already, collectors have identified the lands in various districts and sent the information to the government. The government said in its latest directives that these lands should be immediately seized and registered to poor.