CM Jagan to visit Rampa Agency tomorrow

Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies at Indukurpet in Devipatnam mandal, Rampa Agency of East Godavari district on Friday.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu and ITDA Project Officer CV Praveen Aditya visited the R & R colony at Indukurpet on Tuesday.

Collector Hari Kiran ordered the officials to make adequate arrangements for the proposed visit of the CM and the Union Minister to R & R Colonies. He said that CM Jagan will interact with displaced persons from 10 am to 11 am on Friday. In connection with the CM's visit, the Collector instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures and make his tour a success. He further said that steps should be taken to avoid any untoward incidents.

SP Ravindranath Babu directed the officials to make necessary security arrangements and provide parking facilities for vehicles and see that there will be no traffic problem near Devipatnam mandal.

Later, he explained to the Collector the steps taken by the officials.