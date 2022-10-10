CM keen on Guntur city development: MLC Lella Appi Reddy

Guntur: MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to develop Guntur city. Along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri and MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, he set foundation stone for the construction of side drains at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore here

on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said the GMC has taken up widening of important roads in Guntur city for the smooth flow of traffic. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that widening of Pedapalakaluru Road is useful to reach Guntur city from Perecherla and added that the GMC will complete road widening works very soon.

GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said the GMC will construct side drains on Pedapalakaluru road.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Rao, former Mayor Modugula Venugopala Reddy and others attended the programme.