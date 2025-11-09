CM lays stone for seven major units in Kuppam

Kuppam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu virtually laid the foundation stone for seven major industrial units in Kuppam on Saturday, giving a thrust to industrial growth in his home constituency. The projects, with investments totaling Rs 2,203 crore, are expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 22,000 people.

The industries include Hindalco, Srija Dairy, Ace International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, E–Royce EV, and ALEAP Women’s Industrial Park. The state government has allotted 241 acres of land for these ventures in and around Kuppam. District Collector Sumit Kumar and others participated in the programme from Kuppam.

In his address on the occasion, Naidu said that his government is extending full cooperation to industries by fast-tracking approvals through the single desk policy (SIBP). He opined that the establishment of these industries would not only create employment but also transform Kuppam into a hub for food processing, dairy, electric vehicles, and women entrepreneurship. “Once considered a backward region, Kuppam is now turning into a hub of development and opportunity,” the Chief Minister exulted.

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is investing Rs 586 crore to set up a facility for manufacturing components for mobiles, laptops, and tech equipment. The company will also train local youth in skill development, enhancing their employability.

Srija Dairy will establish an integrated dairy and cattle feed plant with an investment of Rs 290 crore, benefiting local milk producers and women self-help groups. The plant will procure four lakh litres of milk per day and source local agricultural produce.

Ace International is setting up a greenfield dairy products complex with an investment of Rs 525 crore, aiming to make Kuppam an export hub for dairy protein.

SVF Soya will invest Rs 373 crore in a soybean protein and edible oil manufacturing unit, benefiting nearly two lakh farmers.

Mother Dairy is investing Rs 260 crore in a juice, jam, and pulp unit to connect local fruit farmers with global markets.

E–Royce EV, with an outlay of Rs 200 crore, will establish an advanced electric vehicle manufacturing unit for electric autos and bikes.

ALEAP Women’s Industrial Park will be developed with an outlay of Rs 27 crore on 40,000 sq ft., providing workspace, training, and opportunities for over 4,000 women entrepreneurs from self-help groups.

The Chief Minister revealed that another eight industrial units, with a total investment of Rs 6,339 crore, are set to come up soon, creating an additional 43,000 employment opportunities. “Our goal is to prepare one lakh women entrepreneurs this year through DWCRA and MEPMA groups,” he added.

Naidu outlined ambitious plans to make Kuppam “a model constituency” powered entirely by solar energy, with strong road, rail, and air connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Chief Minister interacted with farmers, women dairy workers, and residents during the virtual ceremony.