CM meets HC Chief Justice
Highlights
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur at his residence on Tuesday
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur at his residence on Tuesday. The meeting said to be lasted for more than half an hour.
Though the official sources stated that Naidu’s visit is a courtesy call, He said to be discussed with Chief Justice on AP High Court and judicial residential complex to come up in Amaravati capital.
