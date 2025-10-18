CM Naidu eyes Rs 30,000-cr revenue from mines sector

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to chart a comprehensive roadmap to assess the state’s mineral wealth and unlock new revenue streams through value addition, while asserting that Andhra Pradesh could earn up to Rs 30,000 crore annually from the mining sector by adopting a focused strategy.

Chairing a review of the Mines Department and the free sand policy at the Secretariat, Naidu said mineral resources should not remain untapped and stressed the need for scientific valuation and efficient extraction. “States like Odisha are earning huge revenue of Rs 50,000 crore through value addition. Andhra Pradesh too must realise its full potential,” he exhorted.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the department had set a revenue target of Rs 3,320 crore for 2025–26, up 34 per cent from last year, and that 72 per cent of the income comes from major minerals such as manganese.

In response, Naidu instructed them to complete valuation studies immediately and grant clearances for 6,500 pending mining applications. He ordered that all mining activities be monitored through satellite imagery and drone technology to curb irregularities and improve transparency.

Calling for a policy that benefits traditional communities, Naidu directed the department to draft proposals for 15 per cent reservation in mining leases for the Vaddera community and other societies and place them in the next Cabinet meeting. He said the policy should ensure genuine economic empowerment, with a 50 per cent subsidy on seigniorage and premium amounts. The Chief Minister also suggested linking lease allocations with MSME schemes to help the Vadderas emerge as small-scale entrepreneurs.

On the free sand policy, Naidu made it clear that its benefits must reach the common people. “Every citizen should benefit from the free sand system, not middlemen,” he said. Officials reported that 66.5 lakh metric tonnes of sand had been stocked for the current season, with 43 lakh tonnes available at stock points. The Chief Minister instructed them to minimise loading and transport costs and conduct regular inspections to ensure supply at affordable rates. He also ordered intensified surveillance using CCTV and RTGS systems along inter-state borders to check smuggling and misuse.

Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra, senior officials Mukesh Kumar Meena and Praveen Kumar attended the meeting.