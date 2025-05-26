CM Naidu, family step into their new house in Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu performed the housewarming ceremony of his newly constructed residence at Sivapuram village in Santhipuram mandal of his Kuppam constituency on Sunday. The ceremony was held with great tradition, cultural fervour, and emotional significance, symbolising a deepening of his decades-long bond with the people of Kuppam.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by wife Bhuvaneswari, son and HRD Minister Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, conducted a traditional Gau puja before stepping into the new home. The rituals began with a sacred homam performed by Vedic scholars, invoking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. In keeping with tradition, the ceremonial pumpkin-breaking was performed at the doorstep to ward off evil, followed by other household rituals seeking peace and prosperity for the family.

Each aspect of the ceremony reflected the Nara family's commitment to cultural values and reverence for tradition. Attendees felt the occasion transcended a simple housewarming, becoming a celebration of a shared journey with the people of Kuppam - a symbolic reaffirmation of the trust and bond cultivated over the past 36 years.

The event saw participation from TDP party cadres, constituency residents, and well-wishers who flocked to greet the Chief Minister and his family, extending their heartfelt congratulations. Naidu and his family warmly interacted with the visitors.

On the administrative front, CM Naidu used the occasion to engage with the public on governance matters. He received representations and directed district officials, including Collector Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, and other department heads, to address people’s grievances promptly.

As part of the breakfast and lunch to thousands of visitors, special items were included in the menu. The arrangements for the grand occasion were closely supervised by Government Whip and MLC Dr Kancherla Srikanth. Prominent leaders who participated included Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, several MLAs from the erstwhile Chittoor district and others.

Taking to X, Bhuvaneswari shared, “It was a heartfelt celebration, blessed by the people of Kuppam, who have been our pillars of support for 36 years, guiding us in every step. I am deeply grateful for their love, blessings and admiration.” Minister Lokesh also echoed similar emotions in his message on the platform.