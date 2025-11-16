CM Naidu highlights constitution in 75th anniversary of Indian Constitution's enactment

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's enactment, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke at a programme organised by the AP High Court lawyers in Mangalagiri. He praised Dr B.R. Ambedkar for creating a "highest constitution," which he credited for enabling diverse leadership in the country, citing the rise of a 'Chaiwala' as Prime Minister as a testament to its democratic principles.

Chandrababu highlighted the significant economic transformations that the country has undergone since 2014, stating, "We were the 11th largest economy, but we have now ascended to the 4th position. Next year, India is set to become the third largest economy in the world, aiming to reach the second spot by 2038. Our goal is to position India as the largest economy globally by 2047."

He underscored the importance of the legal system in maintaining democracy, asserting that when democracy goes astray, the legal framework serves as a corrective measure. Addressing recent changes in the media landscape, he lamented the rise of personal attacks through social media, stating, "It is unfortunate that social media is being used for such purposes, with everyone becoming a writer and editor."