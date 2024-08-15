  • Menu
CM Naidu hoists national flag

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hoisted national flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada today on the occasion of 78th...

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said he is making efforts to restore the brand image of Andhra Pradesh. He said hundred days action plan was formulated to restore better systems in all departments for clean and transparent administration.

