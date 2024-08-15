CM Naidu hoists national flag

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hoisted national flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada today on the occasion of 78th Independence day celebrations.





78వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా దేశ ప్రజలకు నా శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఎందరో మహానుభావుల త్యాగ ఫలితం మనం ఈనాడు అనుభవిస్తున్న స్వాతంత్య్రం. వివిధ జాతులు, మతాలు, కులాలు కలిసి ఏకతాటిపై నడిచే అద్భుత దేశం మనది. ఎప్పటికప్పుడు నూతన లక్ష్యాలను నిర్దేశించుకుంటూ ప్రగతిపథంలో సాగుతున్న మన దేశం,… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 15, 2024





Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said he is making efforts to restore the brand image of Andhra Pradesh. He said hundred days action plan was formulated to restore better systems in all departments for clean and transparent administration.