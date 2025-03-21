CM Naidu reaches Tirumala on a 2-day visit

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached Tirupati on a two-day visit on Thursday night. He was received at Tirupati airport by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, MLAs and others. The CM was accompanied by his son and Minister Nara Lokesh and other family members.

The CM along with his family members later left for Tirumala for overnight stay. He was received in Tirumala by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and others.

On Friday morning, they will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the temple at 8 am, marking the birthday of CM’s grandson Nara Devaansh and visit Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala.

Continuing their tradition, the Nara family is donating Rs 44 lakh towards TTD’s one-day Annadanam scheme as part of Devaansh’s birthday celebrations. The temple board will display Devaansh’s name at Annadanam complex, in line with its customary practice. TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the CM’s visit.