CM Naidu unveils women empowerment initiatives

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government's commitment to women's empowerment, highlighting the party’s long-standing efforts since N.T. Rama Rao’s tenure.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister noted that despite global progress, gender equity remains elusive. He credited NTR for granting women equal rights in paternal property and forming DWCRA groups, which now play a vital societal role.

Naidu emphasised that every initiative by the NDA coalition (TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena) aims to empower 1.75 lakh women as entrepreneurs. Criticising the previous regime, he accused the then chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of systematically suppressing women’s rights, including denying property rights to his family members and using force against women protesting the three-capital proposal in Amaravati. He said the YSRCP government even used drones, which affected their privacy. He said such a party has no moral right to criticise the alliance government.

Praising the resilience of Amaravati’s women, Naidu lauded their five-year struggle to protect land given for the capital’s development, which the YCP government neglected under the three-capital slogan. He also cited Suryakumari, a 1996 Group I officer, as proof of TDP's commitment to women’s representation, recalling that the party introduced 33% job reservations for women in 1995.

If women's reservations in legislatures take effect, 75 female MLAs will enter the AP Assembly, he said. To enhance women’s safety, the government has launched the Shakti app with 13 features and formed 164 Shakti teams to prevent harassment, warning of strict action against offenders.

Naidu also stressed the need for open discussions on population issues, advocating for an improved Total Fertility Rate (TFR). He announced extended maternity leave benefits for all childbirths, encouraging higher birth rates. Addressing menstrual hygiene, he proposed establishing counselling centres and installing sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators.

Expressing concern over Andhra Pradesh’s high C-section rate (70%), the highest in India, Naidu blamed vested interests promoting ‘painless delivery packages’ that cause long-term health issues. He directed Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to reverse this trend by promoting natural childbirth. To support this, Andhra Pradesh will collaborate with the Royal College of Midwives (UK) to train healthcare professionals in midwifery.