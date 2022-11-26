CM office not being built at Rushikonda, says Narayana

Visakhapatnam: There is no construction of Chief Minister's office at Rushikonda as it's being propagated, opined CPI national secretary K Narayana.

With the High Court's permission, he inspected the Rushikonda hills here on Friday and examined the project in progress and the structures in existence.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said luxurious villas, rooms, function halls and restaurants are being constructed at the hills. He criticised the state government for causing environmental destruction at Rushikonda hills.

The CPI national secretary alleged that the state government has caused severe damage to nature by destroying Rushikonda hills in the garb of the proposed project. The natural resources have been destroyed and it is not possible to restore them. The YSRCP government should be held responsible for it, he added.

Further, Narayana opined that there is no need to destroy the hills for the purpose of such constructions, they can be built anywhere else as well.

Keeping the structures a secret at Rushikonda, has created misconceptions among people over the project, he felt and added that according to the officials, no one is allowed due to the possibility of accidents during the construction in progress.

He reminded that the police did not allow Rushikonda to be examined in August. He said it made him approach the court and get permission for the same in the same month. However, the tourism department MD has further delayed giving the permission to his visit deliberately, he alleged. He was allowed to examine after filing contempt of court petition.

The police stopped Narayana's vehicle within a short distance from the visiting spot. From there he was taken to Rushikonda in a government vehicle. No one was allowed along with him.

During the CPI leader's visit, a large number of police personnel were deployed and vehicles going towards Rushikonda route were diverted.

After the visit, Narayana interacted with the party workers and leaders. He stated that all the parties, including Jana Sena, TDP, CPM, CPI and Congress should unite to save the state from the dire situation it is facing at the moment. He said that whether or not the other opposition parties are keen on uniting for the cause, this is the only way in which the state could be saved.