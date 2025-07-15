CM on two-day visit to Delhi from today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day visit. As per schedule, the Chief Minister will take off from Vijayawada airport on July 15 and arrive in Delhi at 11:45 am. At 1 pm, he will meet Union home minister Amit Shah and at 2:30 pm, he will meet NITI Aayog member Dr V K Saraswat at 1-Janpath.

He will participate in a meeting with the Delhi Metro MD at 1-Janpath, the Chief Minister’s residence, to discuss proposed metro rail projects in the state at 3 pm. At 3.30 pm, the CM will deliver a speech at a memorial event for P V Narasimha Rao at Trimurti Marg and at 7 pm, he will meet Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

On the second day on Wednesday, the CM will meet Union minister for labour and employment Mansukh L Mandaviya at 10 am and on the same day at 2:30 pm, will meet Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil at Jal Shakti Bhavan. At 4:30 pm, he will meet Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.The CM will stay overnight in Delhi and return to Amaravati on July 17, departing from Delhi at 9:30 am.