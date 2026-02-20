CM orders fast-tracking of rural job scheme works

Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to clear all pending works under the VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme and align future projects with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 targets

Tells district collectors to closely monitor implementation, with the scheme to be integrated with grassroots development activities from the next financial year

In 2025–26, Rs 4,619 cr was spent on wages and Rs 1,962 cr on materials, with AP ranking first nationally in material component expenditure

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to immediately complete all pending works under the rural employment guarantee scheme and align upcoming projects with the state’s long-term development goals.

Reviewing the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme at his chamber in the Assembly premises on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed district collectors to closely monitor progress and ensure effective execution. He emphasised that the scheme should be implemented in tune with the targets of the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Naidu said that from the next financial year, the VB G Ram G scheme should be integrated with various development activities at the grassroots level. He stressed that as a demand-driven programme, the scheme must be planned to meet the State’s specific requirements.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that during the 2025–26 financial year, Rs 4,619 crore was spent under the wage component and Rs 1,962 crore under the material component of the rural employment guarantee scheme. They noted that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in expenditure under the material component.

The Chief Minister outlined a range of works that could be taken up under the scheme in rural areas. These include installation of solar power systems, strengthening of basic infrastructure, repairs under the Jal Jeevan Mission, construction of village libraries and other public buildings, development of transport sheds and parking areas, and creation of community assets.

He further said that projects aimed at water security, development of critical rural infrastructure, improvement of living standards, and disaster preparedness measures could also be implemented under the scheme.

Naidu reiterated that the programme should serve as a key driver in transforming rural infrastructure and accelerating progress towards the state’s Vision 2047 goals.