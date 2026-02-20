  1. Home
NHAI to build skywalk in Bhubaneswar

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 8:54 AM IST
NHAI to build skywalk in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said that it will build a 500-metre skywalk from Palasuni to Rasulgarh to ease the movement of pedestrians in the busy stretch on National Highway-16.

Frequent accidents were reported at the Palasuni section of National Highway 16 in recent months due to heavy traffic flow on the road, especially during the morning and evening hours. At least three accidents occurred at Palasuni in two months.

“In a major step toward safer roads in Bhubaneswar, the National Highways Authority of India will build a 500-metre skywalk from Palasuni to Rasulgarh at a cost of Rs 20 crore,” the NHAI’s regional office in Odisha informed on X.

The skywalk will create a secure, well-lit, and convenient pathway for pedestrians while allowing traffic below to move more smoothly and efficiently, it said.

