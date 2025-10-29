CM predicted cyclone impact early: Lokesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu anticipated the impact of Cyclone Montha days before it intensified and had already reviewed the situation before leaving for the UAE last week, said Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh. Briefing the media along with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Lokesh said CM Naidu had held 12 review meetings so far, ensuring that the state administration is fully prepared at every level to mitigate the cyclone’s effects.Continued on Page 7

“The Chief Minister predicted the cyclone’s course early and directed proactive measures. The goal of this people’s government is clear, no loss of life anywhere in the state,” Lokesh said. The minister said cyclone Montha would affect nearly 40 lakh people across 1,320 villages. The government has set up 1,906 relief shelters, declared holidays for schools in coastal areas, and converted them into temporary camps. In addition, 11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed, and personnel are stationed based on the cyclone’s direction.

Lokesh said contingency plans included backup power arrangements at cell towers and CPW teams for rapid restoration of electricity. “When I was Panchayati Raj Minister earlier, we created teams to respond instantly during disasters. This time too, every department is fully mobilised,” he said.

According to him, the Chief Minister has directed officials to clear blocked roads in affected villages within 10 minutes and to remove flex boards and hoardings in urban areas as a safety measure. Hundreds of villages under threat were evacuated, and local MLAs and MPs are coordinating relief operations in their constituencies. The minister said alerts are being sent continuously via WhatsApp and SMS, while real-time reports on the cyclone and relief operations are being shared with the Prime Minister’s Office. Lokesh said satellite monitoring is being used to track water levels and vulnerable zones, enabling timely response. “All fishermen who went to sea have safely returned. Every precaution has been taken to protect lives and property,” he asserted.