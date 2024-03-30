CM Ramesh assures employment to local youth

Anakapalli: Job opportunities will be created for Anakapalli youths as the district has a high percentage of their presence, assured CM Ramesh, combined Anakapalli MP candidate.

Rolling out the poll campaign at Anakapalli on Friday, the MP candidate said that efforts will be taken to provide employment to the jobless youth once the allied parties form the government.

Ramesh appealed to people to extend their support to the NDA government so that development will take place in the state like it did earlier. It’s only during the NDA government, Ramesh reiterated, new industries were set up in the state, and local youth got placements.

Talking about the condition of roads in the district, Ramesh appreciated the patience of the locals for commuting on such bad roads and having no qualms about it. “If such infrastructure exists anywhere else, people would stop the public representative from stepping out of their residence,” he pointed out.

Ramesh said he took stock of the local issues as soon as the party high command announced his candidature for Anakapalli Lok Sabha.

Further, Ramesh assured that efforts would be taken to reopen the closed sugar factories in Anakapalli in order to generate revenue and create employment opportunities. “Also, measures will be taken to ensure the minimum support price for farmers of the district,” he promised.

About his candidature, Ramesh said that it is not important whether the candidate is local or non-local but whether he or she is capable of developing the constituency or not. “Take for instance, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu. He has no guts to ask the Chief Minister for the constituency development. How would he negotiate with the Centre?” he wondered, requesting people whether they still go for 'ash' (boodida) or Modi's development.

Earlier, CM Ramesh visited Simhachalam Devasthanam and offered prayers to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Also, a rally was taken out from Lankelapalem junction to JMJ School of Anakapalli where the public meeting was held.