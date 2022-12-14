CM Ramesh meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi/Amaravati: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CM Ramesh on Wednesday met Union Minister Amit Shah. It is believed that the meeting between the duo lasted for over 40 meeting. It is said that CM Ramesh had met Amit Shah office near parliament. It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh BJP leader has discussed about the current political situation in the State. He also seems to have informed about how YS Jagan's government working in the State.



During the meeting Amit Shah is believed to have inquired about BJP strength in the State and what steps have been taken to strengthen the party in the State.

Amit Shah is believed to have suggested CM Ramesh regarding the strengthening of the party and given some tips to the latter.

It is to mention here that Prime minister Narendra Modi had asked the party workers to work hard for strengthening of the BJP in State, during his visit to Visakhapatnam in November.