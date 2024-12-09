CM releases ‘Mana Badi’ school magazine

Vijayawada: Director of Samagra Shiksha scheme B Srinivasa Rao in-formed here on Sunday that the school magazine ‘Mana Badi’ jointly published by the School Education department and Samagra Shiksha was released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the parent-teacher meeting in Bapatla on Saturday.

He said in a statement that Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh, Member of Parliament T Krishna Prasad, MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma, School Education secretary Kona Sasidhar, Director Vijayarama Raju and Bapatla Col-lector Venkata Murali were present in the meeting.

Srinivasa Rao said that the Mana Badi magazine, which is useful for the students as well as teachers, would be sent to all government schools every month. The digital copy of the magazine would also be sent through WhatsApp and could be followed on the web-site www.schooledu.ap.gov.in/samagrashiksha/.

The magazine would carry the drawings, short stories, po-etry written by the students, new experiments and achievements and prizes won by the students and their victory stories. “We aim at bringing out an attractive mag-azine with good content written by the teachers, educa-tionists and others,” he said. Senior officers would be honorary advisors to the maga-zine for which Srinivasa Rao would be the editor and sen-ior journalist Challa Madhusudana Rao would be the work-ing editor. In addition Ganesh Behara would be the public relations officer.

Srinivasa Rao appealed to the students and teachers to send their articles to the project director and editor of Samagra Shiksha office, KBC Boys High School compound, Patamata, Vijayawada-520010 and also to WhatsApp number 8712652298 or email to: [email protected]

Mana Badi online magazine could be viewed on www.schooledu.ap.gov.in/samagrashiksha/ and cse.ap.gov.in website.