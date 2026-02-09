CM seeks report on hostel boys’ illness

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed the incident of students falling ill at the Devarapalli Ashram Boys’ Hostel in Rampachodavaram of Polavaram district and directed officials to submit a detailed report immediately. He also ordered strict action against those found responsible for negligence.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and other departments to assess the situation.

Officials informed him that 92 students of the Devarapalli Ashram Boys’ Hostel developed symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhoea. They were immediately shifted to the Area hospitals at Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram for treatment. According to officials, the students complained of stomach pain and vomiting after consuming breakfast on Friday morning, following which they were rushed to hospitals and provided medical care. At present, the health condition of all the affected students is reported to be stable. The Chief Minister was informed that soon after the incident the officials visited the hostel and examined the on-ground conditions. Medical teams conducted preliminary health check-ups for the remaining students in the hostel and provided treatment to those showing symptoms of diarrhoea. A special medical camp has been set up at the hostel, and samples of food items and drinking water have been collected for laboratory testing.

Officials also informed the Chief Minister that a Joint Inspection Committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident and identify the causes behind the outbreak.

Reviewing the situation, Naidu directed the officials to continuously monitor the health condition of students undergoing treatment at the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital. He instructed them to keep him updated regularly on the students’ health status.

The Chief Minister ordered the District Collector to submit a comprehensive report on the incident by Monday. He made it clear that stringent departmental action should be taken against those responsible for the lapse and added that criminal action should also be initiated if required.