CM: Tech-led efforts limited cyclone loss to Rs.,5,265 crore

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu observed on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh’s use of advanced technology and inter-departmental coordination helped the state contain damage from cyclone Montha to Rs 5,265 crore.

Reviewing the situation in the wake of the cyclone with senior officials, Naidu said that real-time satellite tracking, data integration through the State’s Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), and predictive weather analytics enabled swift decisions and disaster response. “Technology allowed us to assess the cyclone’s intensity and rainfall patterns in advance and issue timely alerts, which reduced the impact dramatically,” he said.

Cyclone Montha made landfall near Antarvedi, bringing heavy rainfall across coastal districts such as Nellore, Prakasam, and East Godavari. Despite widespread flooding, Naidu said no human lives were lost and that power, water, and communication networks were restored within hours. “In earlier years, recovery used to take days. This time, we restored power in three hours,” he noted.

Preliminary assessments showed losses of Rs 829 crore in agriculture, Rs 2,079 crore in roads and buildings, and Rs 207 crore in power and water resources.

Naidu instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report within five days for submission to the Centre.

He said the government would identify crop and infrastructure losses using geotagging and satellite imagery to ensure transparent compensation.

The Chief Minister attributed the faster recovery from the impacts of the cyclone to close coordination among departments and real-time supervision by Ministers and local representatives. “Ministers Nara Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anita monitored field operations through RTGS, and MLAs and MPs were on the ground ensuring timely relief,” he remarked.

Naidu credited the efficiency of village and ward secretariats also for the state’s swift response. “We have moved from reactive governance to predictive governance. Our goal is to use technology as a shield against natural disasters,” he said.

Naidu emphasised that technology-based monitoring had turned disaster management into a data-driven process rather than a post-crisis exercise. “Natural disasters cannot be stopped, but their impact can be minimised with preparedness, vigilance, and real-time data,” he commented.

The state government plans to send a detailed loss report to the Union government seeking financial assistance for restoration. Naidu said the state will continue strengthening digital infrastructure for forecasting, early warnings, and damage assessment to make Andhra Pradesh “a model of resilient, technology-enabled governance”.