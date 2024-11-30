CM to disburse pension in Nemakallu today

Anantapur: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Nemakallu village on Saturday (November 30), Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivas on Friday visited the village in Bommanahal mandal in Rayadurg constituency, to explore suitable site for the construction of a helipad. They also visited the site for holding gram sabha.

Meanwhile, the district administration is engaged in making arrangements for the CM’s visit on Saturday, while SP P Jagadeesh is making bandobust arrangements.