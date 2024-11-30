Live
- Dedicated phone number for each mandal to address grievances: Srikalahasti MLA
- Survey on MSMEs begins; to continue till Feb 5
- NSU students cleared of drug use allegations
- Paddy procurement yet to gain pace in Srikakulam
- Sookshmadarshini Review: A Tedious Hitchcockian Thriller
- Advocates oppose proposed village courts
- MP Raghuram Reddy poses queries on medical devices policy
- SLR Drill rifles donated to NCC cadets
- Cyclone Fengal expected to impact Telangana with heavy rains and Thunderstorms
- Awareness event held on ‘World AIDS Day’
CM to disburse pension in Nemakallu today
Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Nemakallu village on Saturday (November 30), Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivas on Friday visited the village in Bommanahal mandal in Rayadurg constituency, to explore suitable site for the construction of a helipad. They also visited the site for holding gram sabha.
Meanwhile, the district administration is engaged in making arrangements for the CM’s visit on Saturday, while SP P Jagadeesh is making bandobust arrangements.
