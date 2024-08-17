Live
CM to inaugurate multiple industries in Sri City on Aug 19
District collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu and joint collector Shubham Bansal inspecting arrangements at Sri City for the forthcoming CM’s visit on Friday
Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Sri City on August 19 for a series of Bhumi Puja and inauguration ceremonies, marking a significant boost to the region’s industrial landscape. District collector Dr S Venkateswar confirmed the Chief Minister’s participation in these events, which will include the groundbreaking for eight new industries, the inauguration of 16 industries and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for five additional projects.
The collector along with SP L Subba Rayudu and joint collector Shubham Bansal held a crucial coordination meeting with representatives of Sri City and other relevant officials at the business city to finalise the preparations.
During the meeting, officials were directed to ensure that all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit are flawless. Sri City representatives assured the officials that they are fully prepared for the ceremonies, which are expected to attract significant attention from industry leaders.
Collector Dr Venkateswar emphasised the importance of proper arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, particularly in terms of security, logistics and infrastructure. He instructed officials to ensure that the helipad, shades and other necessary facilities are ready in time for the event.
The CM will arrive at the helipad near Sri City and travel by road to the business centre, where the Bhoomi Puja and inauguration ceremonies will take place. Following these events, the CM is scheduled to meet with representatives of Foxconn industries and later participate in a meeting with CEOs of various companies.
SP Subba Rayudu assured that security arrangements are being handled with utmost care, leaving no room for compromise.
Additional SPs J Venkata Rao and M Kulasekhar, RDO Kiran Kumar, APIIC Zonal Manager Chandra Shekhar and other officials along with Sri City representatives were among those who attended the meeting.