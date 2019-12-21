Trending :
CM to inaugurate two-day Visakha Utsav: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday said the two-day ‘Visakha Utsav’ will reflect cultural diversity of north Andhra people.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Utsav and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will attend the valedictory.

He called for concerted efforts from public representatives and officials concerned to make the Utsav a grand success. The festival will be hosted at different venues, including RK Beach and Y S R Central park on December 28 and 29, he stated.

The Minister said that actors D Venkatesh and Ravi Teja along with music directors Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman will present cultural shows during the festival.

Television anchors Suma Kanakala, Shilpa Chakraborty and Bhargav would take turns in hosting the events. Flower show, photo exhibition, display of fireworks, food court, dance theatre and art exhibitions form a part of the two-day event. Chairman of VMRDA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said that the Utsav would highlight the historical significance of Uttarandhra and place it on the global map.

Famous writers, music, folk, dance, art forms, artists, writers, leaders, reformers and intellectuals from across the North Andhra region are expected to take part in the event.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said that elaborate arrangements were made for the Visakha Utsav to be held at two different locations -- Ramakrishna Beach and Y S R Central Park. Special care will be taken for stage management, maintenance of sanitation, lighting and seating arrangements.

Managing Director of APTDC Praveen Kumar, Commissioner of Police RK Meena and GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, among others were present at the meet.

