CM to interact with voters in Kuppam today

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to begin a two-day visit to his home constituency of Kuppam starting Wednesday. Though he was originally expected to arrive Tuesday evening, his schedule was revised. According to Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, the Chief Minister will now land at the Thumsi helipad in Santhipuram mandal at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

Soon after his arrival, Naidu will address a public meeting at the AP Model School premises at 12.50 pm. On this occasion, he will inaugurate a series of development and welfare initiatives and also witness the signing of MoUs. The Chief Minister will then tour various government stalls showcasing progress in different sectors.

Later in the day, at 4.30 pm, Naidu will visit Thimmarajupalli village in Santhipuram mandal as part of the new ‘Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi’ (KSS) initiative. There, he will go door-to-door to interact directly with local residents as part of the voter outreach programme to get the feedback on the governance.

On Thursday morning, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) at the Kuppam Area Hospital at 10.35 am. From there, he will return to his residence at 12.15 pm to hold review meetings with officials and interact with party workers. He is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru at 4.10 pm from the Thumsi helipad, bringing the visit to a close.

Ahead of the DiNC launch, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu inspected the facility and urged citizens to generate their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs. He stressed that this would allow people to access quality healthcare free of cost and enable early detection and prevention of chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, thyroid disorders, and cancer. Family Welfare Commissioner Veerappandian, Collector Sumit Kumar, State Immunisation Officer Dr Devi, and District Medical and Health Officer Dr DT Sudha Rani were present.

Meanwhile, in view of the Chief Minister’s visit, Chittoor Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu said tight security arrangements have been put in place. He noted that key locations, including the helipad, public meeting area, villages slated for door-to-door visits, and the DiNC launch site, would be under close watch.

The SP instructed officers to conduct advance reviews and ensure all necessary arrangements are in place. He also called on police personnel to carry out their responsibilities with full commitment to ensure the CM’s visit proceeds smoothly and safely.