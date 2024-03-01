CM to lay foundation for NLU on March 4

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kurnool on March 4 to participate in foundation laying ceremony for the construction of National Law University at Jagannatha Gattu.

In view of the CM’s visit, Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya along with SP G Krishnakanth and Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Teja inspected the arrangements like helipad, meeting venue and others on Thursday.

The JC said even a pylon is being planned to set up near the meeting place. She discussed police bandobast with the SP and sanitation with the Commissioner. The trio have inspected several places suitable for helipad.

RDO Seshi Reddy, DSP Vijaya Sekhar, R&B Superintending Engineer Nagaraj, EE Suresh Babu, staff of electrical department and others participated.