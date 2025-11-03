CM to meet top industry leaders in London

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a personal visit to London, is set to engage with a host of global industry leaders to invite them to the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. As part of his business outreach, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with key corporate figures including Chris Fitzgerald, Group Director (International Affairs) of Octopus Energy; Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India); Prakash Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group (Europe); and Shom Hinduja, Founder, Hinduja Renewables.

He will also interact with Nikki Grady-Smith, Group Chief Transformation Officer at Rolls-Royce, and Sailesh Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group. The Chief Minister is expected to meet Sampathkumar Mallaya, Chairman, Samko Holdings Ltd, Vaidyanathan, CEO of Samko, Ashwini Sampath Kumar, Director, and Kosaraju Giribabu to explore collaboration opportunities.

Naidu will also participate in a CII Roundtable and meet Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, in the evening.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will visit the Hinduja Residence, followed by his appearance as chief guest at the Golden Peacock Awards Nite, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address. He will then travel to Langley, Buckinghamshire, before returning to India on Wednesday, and is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The meetings are aimed at strengthening global investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem and drawing top-tier investments to the upcoming Visakhapatnam summit, which promises to position the city as a major international business hub.