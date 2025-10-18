CM urges citizens to join ‘P-4’ drive to end poverty

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called upon citizens to actively participate in the P-4 initiative, a flagship programme the state government aimed at eradicating poverty and uplifting underprivileged communities across Andhra Pradesh.

The P4 initiative in Andhra Pradesh stands for Public-Private-People Partnership aimed at achieving "Zero Poverty" in the state by 2029. The program encourages 10% of affluent individuals, identified as ‘Margdarshaks’, to mentor and assist the poorest 20% of households, identified as ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ (golden families).

Marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Naidu said the P-4 model represents the state’s chosen path to secure a future free from deprivation and dependence. “Poverty eradication is not just about financial aid, it is about protecting the self-respect of the poor and creating opportunities for them to grow with dignity,” he said. In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said the National Democratic Alliance coalition government in the state has been working from day one to eliminate poverty through an integrated approach combining welfare and empowerment. “We have undertaken welfare and developmental programmes worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in just 16 months,” he posted.

Naidu outlined several key initiatives being implemented under his government’s welfare framework. The state is disbursing Rs 2,758 crore every month under the NTR Bharosa pensions, reopening 207 Anna Canteens that serve meals to the poor for Rs 5, and providing three free cooking gas cylinders per year under the Deepam 2.0 scheme, he stated. To support education among poor families, the government is providing Rs 15,000 annually per child under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, in addition to offering free RTC bus travel for women through the Stree Shakti programme. Farmers have received Rs 7,000 as the first installment under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme, while fisherfolk and auto drivers have benefited through assistance of Rs 246 crore and Rs 435 crore, respectively. Naidu said these measures reflect the government’s mission to ensure inclusive development so that “every citizen moves forward with dignity.” He emphasised that the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 identifies poverty eradication as its core objective, linking economic progress with social equity. “The P-4 Zero Poverty programme is our way to bring light into every poor household,” Naidu observed.