CM urges women to have more children

Markapuram : On the International Women's Day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced several welfare measures for women, signed MoUs with various organisations, and launched multiple schemes aimed at their empowerment. Additionally, he emphasised the need for a balanced demographic growth, urging women to have more children.

Highlighting the risks of a declining young population, Naidu cautioned that the country must adopt demographic management strategies. He assured that the government would provide maternity leave for every child and implement the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme for all children in a family. Reflecting on his stance on family planning, Naidu noted that while he had previously advocated for strict population control, the situation had now changed, necessitating an increase in birth rates.

During an interaction with women, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of women's empowerment. He stated that the government is committed to transforming lakhs of women into entrepreneurs by offering opportunities for self-employment and financial support in the SERP, MEPMA, and MSME sectors.

The state government has devised a roadmap to provide sustainable livelihoods for women across agriculture-based industries, manufacturing units, the service sector, and business enterprises. An action plan has been released to support 10,000 women in the MSME sector during 2025-26. He urged women to integrate technology into their products and leverage proper platforms for marketing.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to the safety of women and children, Naidu launched Sakthi teams, which will serve as protective units to prevent harassment in public spaces, curb crimes, and offer immediate assistance in emergencies. When asked about his female role models, Naidu cited his mother, a homemaker who dedicated herself to the family's welfare, and his wife, who rose from humble beginnings to become a successful businesswoman and now financially supports him.

Responding to a query from a young girl, Naidu recalled that the past government had distributed bicycles to girl students, significantly boosting their confidence and enabling them to commute safely between home and school.

On the topic of DWACRA groups, Naidu reaffirmed his vision for gender equality. He observed that women previously received lower wages than men but have now demonstrated superior management skills and emerged as successful entrepreneurs. The government, he said, aims to elevate them to the next level.

Discussing the work-from-home concept, Naidu announced plans to establish workstations in rural areas, providing necessary training for women. He also pledged to attract companies offering remote work opportunities, further enhancing women's participation in the workforce.