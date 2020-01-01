CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to launch Amma Vodi in Chittoor on Jan 9

Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit to Chittoor on January 9, for launching the Amma Vodi scheme, according to sources. But the proposed tour programme of Chief Minister is yet to be confirmed. District Collector Dr N B Guptha directed the officials to make arrangements for the visit, it is learnt.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, MP N Reddappa, Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar, MLA A Srinivasulu and Collector N B Guptha visited PVKN Degree College Grounds here on Tuesday where Chief Minister is expected to hold a public meeting.

It may be stated that under Amma Vodi scheme, 5.5 lakh persons will get benefit in the district MLA Srinivasulu said to The Hans India on Tuesday that it would be the first visit of the Chief Minister to Chittoor.