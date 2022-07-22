CM YS jagan & Chandrababu Naidu congrats President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. In a message, he said 'her resolute victory reflects the social justice system of which YSRCP is an ardent follower'.

"Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront of the empowerment of women and weaker sections and Murmu's rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office to which she is elected to," the Chief Minister said.

Leader of Opposition in the AP Assembly and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as the 15th President of India. In a message on Thursday, Naidu said, "Hearty congratulations to Her Excellency, Droupadi Murmuji, on being elected as the President of India. I wish her a successful and fulfilling tenure in the service of the country."

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy thanked the legislators of Andhra Pradesh for having voted 100 percent in favour of the NDA candidate. He said perhaps this was for the first time that AP had voted en masse for the official candidate.