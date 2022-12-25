CM YS Jagan committed to development of religious places: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of temples, churches and Darghas with equal spirit, asserted Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. Honorarium is being given accordingly for the priests, pastors and Imams besides sanctioning funds for the development of spiritual places, he added.

Participating as chief guest in a programme organised on the occasion of Christmas celebrations by the District Minority Corporation at the Collectorate here on Saturday, Narayana Swamy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been successful in fulfilling all his poll promises made in the YSRCP manifesto Navaratnalu.

He added poverty was only the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries for welfare schemes. Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy explained the progress of various development schemes in the state.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan presided over it. Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, District Revenue Officer Rajasekhar and others were present. Mayor B.Amuda sung Christmas prayers.