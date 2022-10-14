CM YS Jagan couple pays a courtesy visit to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, on a courtesy visit.

P S Suryaprakash, joint secretary to Governor welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Harichandan and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have discussed on various developmental programmes being implemented by the government, in the meeting that lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Thalasila Raghuram, CM's programme coordinator and MLC, R Muthyala Raju, secretary GAD, Dilli Rao, collector, NTR district, Kanti Rana Tata, Vijayawada police commissioner, Vishal Gunni, deputy commissioner of police were among those who were present on the occasion.