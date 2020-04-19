CM YS Jagan directs officials to focus more on districts where Coronavirus outbreak is high

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has held a review meeting on Sunday to discuss the spread of coronavirus in the state and medical care being taken at COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister has instructed officials to pay special attention to Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts where the virus spread is more and asked them to complete tests to 32 thousand people identified through the family survey. CM Jagan suggested that steps should be taken to bring volunteers, helpers, village and ward secretaries and sanitation workers under Coronavirus Insurance scheme.

Jagan has directed the officials to focus on sanitation in hospitals that are treating coronavirus victims also urged them to have a special drive for every 2-3 days to keep the hospitals clean. Meanwhile, CM Jagan examined the masks manufactured by DWCRA women under Mepma where the officials explained to CM that these masks are being delivered to the Red zone areas identified in the state.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the state stands at second place in the country in conducting the coronavirus tests. Rajasthan stands first in conducting 685 tests for every one million population while Andhra Pradesh has done 539 tests.