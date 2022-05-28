CM YS Jagan greets Nitin Gadkari on birthday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conveyed birthday wishes to Nitin Gadkari through Twitter.

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Sri @nitin_gadkari ji. May God bless him with good health and long life. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 27, 2022

Nitin Gadkari is an Indian politician from Maharashtra. He is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India. He is also the longest serving Minister for Road Transport & Highways currently running his tenure for over 7 years. Earlier, he served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2009 to 2013.

Under his leadership, a series of roads, highways and flyovers across the State were constructed including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed expressway.