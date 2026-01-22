CEC Gyanesh Kumar launches all-in-one ECINET digital platform of poll panel

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched ECINET, its one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026.

The three-day Conference (from January 21-23) is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The ECINET was envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (EC) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and its development was announced in May 2025.

Speaking at the launch, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that ECINET has been developed in strict accordance with the law and is available in 22 scheduled languages and English.

He offered the election management bodies (EMBs) of the world to collaborate with India on the development of similar digital platforms for their countries, in accordance with their own laws, and in their respective languages.

Election Commissioner Sandhu said that ECINET is a great tool to enhance trust in EMB as it brings in greater transparency, helps monitor all functions, and provides for quick decision-making and info dissemination.

Election Commissioner Joshi said that the conference will give EMBs an opportunity to learn and draw from global practices on the adoption of technology and digital innovations.

During her presentation, Director General of Information Technology Seema Khanna said that cybersecurity was one of the key pillars of ECINET.

She said technology is no longer a support function but a strategic enabler. She added that ECINET enhances transparency, efficiency, credibility, and public trust in elections.

The ECINET is the world’s largest electoral service platform, bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating 40-plus apps and portals of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The platform has been developed in full compliance with the Constitution of India, the Representation of the People Acts, 1950 and 1951, Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The ECINET connects citizens, candidates, political parties, and election officials and brings key services like voter registration, electoral roll search, Track Your Application, Know Your Candidate, Connect with Election Officials, Book-a-call with BLO, e-EPIC download, polling trends, grievance redressal, amongst others, onto one secure platform.

The beta version was successfully piloted during the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), enabling the Election Commission to deliver enhanced citizen-centric electoral services and make available all election-related information at the click of a button.