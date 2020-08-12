CM YS Jagan launches YSR Cheyutha scheme, says his aim is to provide business opportunities for women

One of the YSRCP president and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ambitious schemes YSR Cheyutha scheme was launched by chief minister at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that financial assistance will be provided to SC, ST, BC and minority women above 45 years of age through the scheme.

He said that he had seen the plight of women who do not have financial support during his Padayatra and decided that the government should provide financial assistance to women between the ages of 45-60. "I have been criticized in the past when I made this statement, but now we have decided to deposit Rs 18,750 a year in their accounts and directed the banks not to deposit old debt," CM Jagan said.

Our government's goal is to include business opportunities for women. We have entered into agreements with companies like Amul, and Reliance to give women financial self-sufficiency. Beneficiaries will receive a two-page letter along with Rs 18,750 in cash. Women can contact firms directly to start a business, " said the CEO.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday formally inaugurated the YSR Cheyutha scheme at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, which aims to brighten the lives of women. The scheme will provide financial assistance of Rs. 75,000 in four years at the rate of Rs. 18,750 per annum to SC, ST, BC and Minority women between the ages of 45 and 60 years. As part of that, Rs 18,750 was deposited directly into the beneficiaries' accounts at the through online.