CM YS Jagan lays foundation stone for AVERA electric vehicle unit

Tadepalli: Energy storage stands pivotal in a nation’s progress, especially in countries like India flourishing with renewable resources. Andhra Pradesh takes the lead in offering innovative storage solutions.

AVERA a distinguished electric two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its horizons into cutting-edge energy storage solutions. The groundbreaking ceremony held virtually by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy marks AVERA’s significant investment of Rs 100 crore in the state promising to generate local employment opportunities.

AVERA’s dedicated efforts toward sustainable electric scooters extend beyond mere manufacturing; this new project endeavours to create adaptive battery solutions not just for AVERA but also for other electric vehicle manufacturers.

The company’s commitment to global electric mobility solutions is unwavering. AVERA’s inventions in electric mobility solutions are pivotal in catalyzing the worldwide shift towards eco-conscious transportation.

In a strategic move, AVERA has collaborated with Frank Morini to engineer indigenous components such as motors, controllers, and ECUs for electric vehicles. Additionally, the company has embarked on global expansion, with exports to EU nations and recent agreements for export to Asia Pacific countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, and Oceania. These steps capitalize on beneficial trade agreements, including those between Australia and India.