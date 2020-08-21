CM YS Jagan likely to visit Srisailam today

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Srisailam Dam to inspect the flood situations on Friday. After visiting the dam, he will perform Jala Harati to the River Krishna Veni.

Later, he will take part in a review a meeting with the irrigation department officials on Pothireddypadu extension works, lift irrigation scheme works besides other ongoing projects.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan and superintendent of police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli visited Srisailam on Thursday and inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit.

Meanwhile, with the continuous inflows into Srisailam dam, the authorities lifted three crest gates and released water downstream on Wednesday. Four more gates were lifted on Thursday. This is the first time in the season that seven gates have been lifted and water released to Nagarjunasagar Dam.

Due to heavy rains in the upstream areas, Tungabhadra Dam is receiving 4 lakh causes of inflows of which 3.5 lakh cusecs is being let off downstream.

Current water level at Srisailam Dam is 883 ft as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 ft. Nandyal sub-collector Kalpana Kumari along with revenue and police department officials visited several low-lying areas on Kundu river bank in the town to monitor the flood situation.