CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, enquire about health

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Y S Bharathi Reddy calls on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandanand Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, and enquired about their health.

Governor Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan, have undergone treatment at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, for post-Covid symptoms and they were discharged from the hospital recently after complete recovery.

Harichandan thanked the Chief Minister for his visit and said that he has fully recovered now and has been able to perform his duties normally.

R P Sisodia, special chief secretary to Governor welcomed the Chief Minister Mohan Reddy on his arrival at the Raj Bhavan.

